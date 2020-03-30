One small benefit of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the isolation and social distancing that comes with it has been people reconnecting virtually with friends and loved ones they might have taken for granted previously. I know I’ve personally been texting, video chatting, and FaceTiming with tons of people in the last few weeks. Last night, my wife, and her two sisters and their respective spouses all played trivia together over our phones and a group Zoom call, which has become an essential technology during this tough time. It was a fun way to spend an hour between disinfecting everything I own.

We’re not the only ones using these Zoom calls. Marina Sirtis — best known as Counselor Deanna Troi on Star Trek: The Next Generation celebrated her birthday yesterday with a Zoom call reuniting the entire classic TNG cast. She posted a picture of the gang on social media, calling the group hang “the best birthday present” under the circumstances:

From left to right, top to bottom, that’s Patrick Stewart, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Wil Wheaton, Brent Spiner, Gates McFadden, and the birthday woman herself, Marina Sirtis. Wouldn’t you love to be a fly on the wall of that conference call?

As a reminder, Star Trek: Picard just wrapped up its first season — which features some guest appearances from several of the names above — on CBS All Access. If you want to watch the whole thing for free, they’re currently running a free month promotion you can read about here.