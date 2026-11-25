As it stands, it seems like the third season of Star Trek: Picard will be the final farewell for the crew of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Even before TNG star Patrick Stewart passed away earlier this fall at the age of 86, the final season of Picard was presented as an extended curtain call for the beloved Enterprise-D team.

The future of Star Trek in general looks awfully uncertain at the moment, with no major projects set for release on the horizon. At one point in the recent past though, producers were contemplating another spinoff/sequel to The Next Generation focused on its Klingon security officer Worf, played on the series by Michael Dorn.

In a recent interview on The Show People Podcast, Dorn said...

I pitched a Worf show to [Star Trek producer] Alex Kurtzman. And it was purely Star Trek: Worf. Getting back to what it was. He wasn’t Captain. He was trying to hold the Klingon Empire together. But he was on a ship, going out into space. And they said ‘Well, that’s very interesting Michael, but we have six episodes already written for a Worf show.’ And I said ‘Oh, ok.’ And they were down the road with it.

Paramount Paramount

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Dorn said that he heard “straight from the horse’s mouth” that “a new regime came into the CBS/Paramount thing, and said ‘No, no, we don’t want that.’”

Dorn originated the character of Worf on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and he also played him in the Enterprise-D’s four big-screen theatrical movies. After The Next Generation ended, he joined the cast of Deep Space Nine for its final four seasons. Between those two shows and his appearances on Star Trek: Picard, Worf is the character with the single most appearances in episodic Star Trek history.

Paramount, which controls the Star Trek franchise on film and television, recently acquired Warner Bros. Discovery and merged the two massive media companies into a new conglomerate called Skydance. Under any name, we haven’t seen a big-screen Star Trek movie in a decade, since 2016’s Star Trek Beyond. In the interim, Star Trek became a cornerstone of Paramount’s streaming strategy, with a whole fleet of new shows helping to prop up the company’s Paramount+ service. That includes Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and the current Star Trek: Starfleet Academy — whose upcoming second season will be its last.

You can watch Dorn’s appearance on The Show People Podcast below.

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[H/T Nerdist]