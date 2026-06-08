Star Trek turns 60 years old this year. That’s a lot of ground to cover for a new fan, and it can be intimidating and confusing trying to get into a franchise with this many hours of story already laid down. Do you go back to the very beginning and watch it all in order? Do you just do the movies? Do you cherry pick the best episodes from certain series? How do you get into Star Trek in 2026??

That’s where we come in. Our latest video is a full franchise guide to Star Trek — and a how-to for any Trek neophyte looking to dip their toe into this great property. We’ll explain the basic premise of Star Trek, the Federation, and the U.S.S. Enterprise, and we‘ll go through all of the many Star Trek films and shows, breaking them into three distinct eras: The original series, the ’90s era of Trek movies and shows, and the contemporary Paramount+ library. Which one is right for you? We’ll tell you that too.

Watch our intro to Star Trek video below:

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If you liked that video on the history of Star Trek and how to get into the franchise, check out more of our videos below, including one on why Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is the perfect prequel, our full recap of the entire Star Trek franchise, and a whole bunch of Star Trek trivia you may not know. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes on YouTube, and thus to live long and prosper.

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