The Coolest ‘Star Trek’ Movies That Were Never Made

To date, the many Starships Enterprise have been featured in a total of 13 movies: Six featuring the cast of the original Star Trek television series, four starring the men and women (and androids) of Star Trek: The Next Generation, and three so-called “Kelvin Timeline” films featuring the Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock played by Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto.

All 13 of those Treks made it to theaters. In the course of developing those films, though, Paramount and the stewards of the Star Trek universe have considered at least that many other Star Trek projects that, for one reason or another, fell apart before they could arrive at their final destination — the multiplexes of our planet circa Stardate 78161.8.

Some of these unmade Star Trek films sound as doomed as the SS Botany Bay’s journey to Ceti Alpha V. Others, though, sound pretty fabulous on paper, and had the potential to rival or surpass many of the 13 Star Trek films Paramount produced over the last 40+ years. They’re a bit like Ceti eels; once they crawl into your brain, they’re almost impossible to get out.

That’s what this list is about. These are the unmade voyages of the Starship Enterprise. Our mission: To explore this space of unmade Trek films, to seek out new scripts and new motion pictures. To boldly go where no one has gone before: Into Hollywood development hell and back.

