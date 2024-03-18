‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ Announces Streaming Premiere Date

One of the most highly anticipated Star Wars TV shows has its premiere date on Disney+.

Star Wars: The Acolyte, which takes place in a totally new era of the franchise’s chronology, is coming to streaming in June. And the first teaser for the show will premiere this week.

The details about the show were first confirmed nearly two years ago, in May of 2022.

THE ACOLYTE

There is a new poster for the show as well. The use of a big blood stain as a visual stand-in for a lightsaber blade is very striking.

Lucasfilm

The new Star Wars television series comes from Leslye Headland, who previously was a creator on Netflix’s Russian Doll. The new show, set during the end of the “High Republic” era when the Jedi were at their most powerful, is billed as a “mystery-thriller” set in “a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers” and follows “a former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes but discovers the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.”

The Acolyte cast includes Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Jodie Turner-Smith, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Star Wars: The Acolyte will premiere on Disney+ on June 4. The first trailer for the show will debut online tomorrow. The full season of the show is expected to consist of eight episodes.

