Most of Star Wars’ Disney+ shows have traded on familiarity, if not outright nostalgia. The Mandalorian returned the franchise to the era of Luke Skywalker (who eventually cameoed on the show), and then it spawned the Star Wars: Ahsoka spinoff, which brought back pretty much the entire cast of the Star Wars: Rebels show. If you prefer the Prequels, you had Obi-Wan Kenobi to enjoy, featuring Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprising their roles from those movies.

The Acolyte looks to be something different. The latest Star Wars live-action show is the first set in the “High Republic” era, previously only chronicled in books, comics, and cartoons. It takes place decades before The Phantom Menace; creator Leslye Headland has previously said the film will explore these questions...

How did we get to where a Sith lord can infiltrate the Senate and none of the Jedi pick up on it? What went wrong? What are the scenarios that led us to this moment?

Because the show is set years before any previous Star Wars movie or series, it also features an all-new cast of characters. The show’s first trailer (which you can watch below) introduced us to a whole new batch of Jedi and Sith. Here are all of the characters we know so far, and their official descriptions from StarWars.com.

Star Wars: The Acolyte Character Guide Meet the new heroes and villains of the Star Wars series The Acolyte. The show is set in the High Republic Era, and features an entirely new cast of Star Wars characters.

Star Wars: The Acolyte premieres (with two episodes) on June 4 on Disney+.

