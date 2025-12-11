The First ‘Street Fighter’ Trailer Is a Blast of ’90s Nostalgia

The original Street Fighter movie from 1994 was ... not great. The characters were not especially faithful to the classic fighting game series and the story was reworked to make it a low-grade Jean-Claude Van Damme vehicle. (JCVD played Guile.) The film, the great Raul Julia’s last before his death (giving it his all as M. Bison), did okay at the box office but it has not exactly aged into a ’90s classic.

The new Street Fighter film almost looks like an attempt to correct that. It’s set in 1993, with a story (and character design) that could have been ripped straight out of the old Capcom arcade games. Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken (Noah Centineo) are brought in to a new fighting tournament where they will meet all the classic characters from the Street Fighter franchise, including Jason Momoa as Blanka, and WWE’s Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns as Guile (with a massive flattop haircut) and Akuma, respectively.

The first teaser for the film just debuted and it is quite an object. Behold:

There are also a whopping 17 different character posters each more ’90s-tastic than the next.

Street Fighter: Character Posters The new movie of Street Fighter hits theaters next October. The first posters are here, and they really look like the classic game.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!

Street Fighter is scheduled to open in theaters on October 16, 2026.

