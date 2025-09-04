‘Street Fighter’ Reboot Reveals Massive Cast List

Fighting games are all about the cast of characters; the more options to choose from, the more fun they are to play and replay as you improve your skills and build strategies against various opponents.

So in that regard, the new reboot of the Street Fighter movie franchise is already ahead of the game. The film confirmed its main cast today and it features almost every character you could ever want to see from the games – including Blanka (Jason Momoa), Balrog (50 Cent), and M. Bison (David Dastmalchian).

According to the press release, the film is a period piece too. Here is the official synopsis:

Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!

Here’s the full cast of characters revealed today.

The way they’ve leaned into the old school Street Fighter graphics are a lot of fun.

The original Street Fighter movie opened in theaters in 1994, one year after this new reboot is set. It featured Jean-Claude Van Damme as Guile and the late Raul Julia as M. Bison in what wound up being his final role before his death. Although Julia gave an impressively committed performance, the film was a total mess; one of the first in a long line of bad video game adaptations all through the 1990s and 2000s.

A first attempt at a reboot of the franchise, 2009’s Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun Li, was even worse. Chris Klein’s performance in particular has gone down in bad movie history as one of the weirdest things the internet has ever seen.

This latest Street Fighter, directed by Kitao Sakurai, is scheduled to open in theaters on October 16, 2026.

