Aquaman is now the Main Man.

After headlining two solo Aquaman movies, and appearances in Batman v Superman and Justice League, Jason Momoa has managed to jump DC Universes to the new one being overseen by Superman director James Gunn. Momoa will play Lobo in the upcoming Supergirl movie and today Gunn shared the first good look at Momoa in costume as the character.

There’s a little more of Momoa in action as Lobo in this new 30 second teaser as well.

READ MORE: The Worst Performances Ever in DC Movies

Lobo — who’s nickname is “The Main Man” — was created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen in the pages of a comic called Omega Men in the early 1980s. A ruthless alien bounty hunter, he gradually accumulated a loyal fanbase thanks his outlandish outer space adventures and his snarky attitude.

He was kind of like Deadpool before Deadpool. And he grew so popular by the middle of the 1990s that when DC and Marvel did their first major crossover miniseries in 1996, DC vs. Marvel, and the two companies squared off all their biggest heroes in fights, Lobo got the honor of fighting Wolverine. (He lost, in a fight determined by fan voting, but still.)

The character has appeared in various cartoons before, but he’s never been portrayed in live-action before. DC has discussed the possibility of a Lobo movie for well over a decade, with filmmakers like Guy Ritchie and Michael Bay involved at various points. One presumes that if Momoa’s performance in Supergirl is well-received, it could reignite those discussions again.

Here is Supergirl’s official synopsis:

“Supergirl,” DC Studios’ newest feature film to hit the big screen, will be in theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, starring Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl is scheduled to open in theaters on June 26.

Get our free mobile app