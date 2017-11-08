Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is not going to be introduced in the upcoming Shazam! movie, despite the fact that Black Adam is Shazam’s most prominent villain. Shazam is going to need to cut his teeth fighting a smaller-scale baddie before he goes up against his nemesis, but that doesn’t mean we’ll have to wait until Shazam 2 to see Black Adam in all his glory. According to one report, rumor has it the Mighty Adam may show up in Suicide Squad 2.

Two DC insiders recently spoke with The Wrap and said that Black Adam would act as the MacGuffin for Suicide Squad 2, being the thing that the Squad is tasked with finding: “The current plan for the sequel is for the members of Suicide Squad to be tasked with tracking down a weapon of mass destruction. That weapon? Black Adam himself.”

The Wrap also notes that Johnson told Fandango back in May that the timing of Black Adam’s introduction is going to be a bit of a surprise for fans. “We have a really cool surprise for Black Adam that I can’t reveal,” he said, “in terms of where we will see Black Adam being introduced.” Some took that to mean this month’s Justice League, but since Steppenwolf will no doubt feature prominently in the movie, another villain would probably just complicate things.

The Suicide Squad tracking down Black Adam might actually work pretty well. Without getting too deep into it, Black Adam lived in ancient Egypt, where he was gifted with the powers of the gods by a sorcerer. He didn’t use those powers for good, and so the sorcerer took them away, locking them inside a scarab while Adam’s body withered and died. Centuries later, Adam’s reincarnation discovered the scarab while on an expedition with Shazam’s parents, killing them and taking the powers for himself. Maybe the Squad will find itself in search of an ancient Egyptian artifact in the sequel.