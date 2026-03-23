Dwayne Johnson’s Live-Action Maui Debuts in New ‘Moana’ Trailer

Just ten years after the animated original (and only two years after the animated sequel), Disney is redoing Moana as a live-action movie — with the one of the original voices embodying his cartoon character in the flesh.

That would be Dwayne Johnson as the demigod Maui, seen the image above. The full trailer for Moana 2.0 (not the actual title) shows Johnson covered in Maui’s distinctive tattoos and certainly in his typically buff shape. He’s not quite as broad as the animated Maui, though. (And his hair is not quite as lustrous ... but then I think we all know that is not Dwayne Johnson’s actual hair on top of his head.)

Here is a side by side...

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Johnson’s live-action Maui look was revealed in the full Moana trailer — which you can watch below. Live-action or animation, the two films sure look very similar, down to the cartoon sidekicks.

READ MORE: 15 Lost Disney Animated Movies That Will Never Be Released

The movie marks something of a Hamilton reunion; it includes songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda and was directed by Thomas Kail, the director of Hamilton on Broadway (and the film version of the Broadway musical, currently and synergistically streaming on Disney+). Catherine Lagaʻaia plays the live-action version of the title character. (The original voice of Moana, Auliʻi Cravalho, remains involved as an executive producer.)

There’s a new poster for the film as well:

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Here is the remake’s official synopsis:

In “Moana,” Disney’s live action reimagining of the beloved Oscar®-nominated animated adventure, Moana (Catherine Lagaʻaia) answers the Ocean’s call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people.

Moana (in live-action) is scheduled to premiere in theaters on July 10.

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