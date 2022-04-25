The ’Super Mario Bros.’ Movie Has Been Delayed

I remember a lot of birthdays and holidays as a kid where I was hoping to get a new Super Mario Bros game for my Nintendo or Nintendo 64. Occasionally, I did get a new Mario, but a lot of times, I was out of luck.

So this news feels familiar: The Super Mario Bros. movie, which was supposed to open in theaters for Christmas this year is not going to hit its scheduled release date. Instead, it will come out in 2023. You’ll have to hope for something else this Christmas. Are they making an Ice Climbers movie or something?

The news was announced by Mario Bros. creator Shigeru Miyamoto on the official Nintendo account. “After consulting with [Super Mario Bros. producer] Chris-san [Meledandri], my partner at Illumination on the Super Mario Bros. film,” Miyamoto wrote, “we decided to move the global release to Spring 2023 ... my deepest apologies but I promise it will be well worth the wait.”

There’s not much known about the plot of the film, but Nintendo and Universal have at least announced the cast, with Chris Pratt taking on the role of Mario, Charlie Day playing Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy voicing Princess Peach, and Jack Black playing the evil Bowser. I’ll be honest; I don’t get it either, but hopefully they have a plan that makes this all makes sense somehow. (Or maybe they need the extra few months to figure it all out.)

Super Mario Bros. is now opening in theaters on April 7, 2023 in the U.S. Look on the bright side, it’s still less than a year away.

Every Video Game Movie Ever Made, Ranked From Worst to Best