Before they head back to Marvel to direct the next Avengers sequel, the Russo brothers have one more big-budget movie coming to Netflix: The Electric State.

The film stars Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, and is pitched as a kind of retro-futuristic sci-fi adventure. It is set in an alternate universe where robots gained sentience and turned against humanity, but now live separately from flesh-and-blood people.

You can watch the first trailer for the film below to get a sense of the look of the robots and dystopian future vibes, plus some extremely ’90s hair style choices.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

The Electric State is a spectacular adventure from the directors of Avengers: Endgame set in an alternate, retro-futuristic version of the 1990s. Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things, Enola Holmes, Damsel) stars as Michelle, an orphaned teenager navigating life in a society where sentient robots resembling cartoons and mascots, who once served peacefully among humans, now live in exile following a failed uprising. Everything Michelle thinks she knows about the world is upended one night when she’s visited by Cosmo, a sweet, mysterious robot who appears to be controlled by Christopher — Michelle’s genius younger brother whom she thought was dead. Determined to find the beloved sibling she thought she had lost, Michelle sets out across the American southwest with Cosmo, and soon finds herself reluctantly joining forces with Keats (Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World), a low-rent smuggler, and his wisecracking robot sidekick, Herman (voiced by Anthony Mackie). As they venture into the Exclusion Zone, a walled-off corner in the desert where robots now exist on their own, Keats and Michelle find a strange, colorful group of new animatronic allies — and begin to learn that the forces behind Christopher’s disappearance are more sinister than they ever expected.

The Electric State premieres on Netflix on March 14, 2025. Here is one more shot of Brown and Pratt’s glorious hair in the film.

