The Race Is On in New ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Poster

Universal and Illumination didn’t just make a Super Mario Bros. movie; they made a Mario Kart movie too.

The new poster for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie makes that very clear. Instead of just focusing on Mario (Chris Pratt) trying to save the Princess (Anya Taylor-Joy) and defeat Bowser (Jack Black) it shows Mario and a whole crew of racers zooming around on the iconic Rainbow Road track from the Mario Kart series.

Here is the full Mario Kart poster for The Super Mario Bros. Movie:

The film’s main trailer also ends with a brief glimpse of a Mario Kart sequence... but where are the references to Hotel Mario?!?

The most recent trailer for the movie was a spoof of the old Super Mario Bros. Super Show opening titles and theme song. This film is going deep into the mythology of the Mario brothers.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

From Nintendo and Illumination comes a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go!, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Minions: The Rise of Gru), the film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is scheduled to open in theaters on April 7.

