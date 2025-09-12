‘Super Mario’ Sequel Gets Official Title

It‘s official: The sequel to the massively popular Super Mario Bros. Movie is titled The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. (No Bros. in this one. Start training your brain not to say the Bros. part now.)

Nintendo and Universal also announced the voice actors returning from the previous film: Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek. (What?! No Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong?!? I’m horrified.)

While announcing the news, they also unveiled a first early teaser for the movie, which combines the 3D animated look of the first movie with a few homages to the Super Mario Galaxy game, which was released in 2007 on Wii.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was the first animated adaptation of the long-running Nintendo video game franchise. Unlike the live-action Mario movie of 1993, it was an extremely faithful rendition of the concept, with a pair of New York plumbers getting sucked into a pipe to the Mushroom Kingdom, where they fought Bowser and helped save a princess. Also unlike 1993’s Super Mario Bros., the film was a massive smash, grossing well over $1.3 billion worldwide. Work began almost immediately on the sequel.

In the interim, Nintendo and Sony also began work on their first Legend of Zelda movie. That one will be live-action rather than animation. That film is currently scheduled for release in May of 2027.

As its title suggests, the Super Mario Galaxy game was a space-set version of the old Super Mario Bros. formula, with Mario journeying to a variety of planets and asteroids to battle Bowser and his allies along the way to rescuing Princess Peach yet again.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will be released worldwide on April 3, 2026.

