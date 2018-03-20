Watch the Trailer for ‘Tag’ Or You Are It
Think Hollywood movies are overrun with man children who refuse to grow up? Would you like to be proven correct?
Then I advise you to watch the trailer for Tag (or, as it appears onscreen in the trailer, Tag: Based on a True Story), which follows a group of lifelong pals who have been playing the same game of tag for 30 years. Their ranks include Jon Hamm, Ed Helms, Hannibal Buress, Jake Johnson, and Jeremy Renner, who is apparently the greatest tag player of all time, who has never ever been tagged in his entire life. Makes sense; nobody tags Hawkeye.
Here’s the official synopsis:
One month every year, five highly competitive friends hit the ground running in a no-holds-barred game of tag they’ve been playing since the first grade—risking their necks, their jobs and their relationships to take each other down with the battle cry ‘You’re It!’ This year, the game coincides with the wedding of their only undefeated player, which should finally make him an easy target. But he knows they’re coming…and he’s ready. Based on a true story, Tag shows how far some guys will go to be the last man standing.
I barely even talk to the people I went to school with, much less play the same game with them three decades later. So respect for that, I guess. The fact that they’re playing up that this is a real-life story is pretty hilarious, too. Tag opens in theaters on June 15.
