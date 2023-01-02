Jeremy Renner In Critical But Stable Condition After Accident

Marvel star Jeremy Renner, known as Hawkeye in multiple movies and shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was seriously injured over the New Year’s Eve holiday weekend while he was plowing snow.

According to Renner’s representative:

We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today. His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.

Renner owns a home in Nevada and while there is no confirmation yet regarding the specific nature and location of the accident, the county where his home is located received a large amount of snow over the weekend, leaving thousands of people without power.

Hawkeye Marvel loading...

Renner is best known as one of the original six Avengers from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He first appeared as the arrow-shooting Hawkeye in a cameo role in 2011’s Thor. In addition to the four Avengers films, Renner has also appeared as Hawkeye in Captain America: Civil War, and the Hawkeye and What If...? TV series on Disney+.

He has been nominated for two Academy Awards: For his 2009 breakthrough role in The Hurt Locker, and in 2011’s heist film The Town. His other notable movies include Arrival, Wind River, Tag, The Bourne Legacy, and multiple appearances in the Mission: Impossible franchise as Agent William Brandt. His latest work is back on television, starring in the Paramount+ television series Mayor of Kingstown, which was co-created by Wind River director Taylor Sheridan.

Best wishes to Renner on the speediest of recoveries.