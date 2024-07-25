‘Terrifier 3’ Trailer Teases a Really Bloody Christmas

Christmas is coming early this year, and it’s going to be a bloody one too, I’m afraid.

That’s because the third film in the cult slasher franchise Terrifier is themed around making the Yuletide dead. Art the Clown (played as always by David Howard Thornton) is back and while I don’t know much more about the plot beyond its holiday season setting, I presume it involves assorted mayhem, murder, and buckets of gore.

You can watch the official teaser trailer for Terrifier 3 below:

After premiering in the anthology film All Hallows’ Eve in 2013, Art the Clown got his first solo film in 2016. Made on a budget of less than $100,000, the film quickly became an underground hit, and more than earned back its money for writer/director Damien Leone. Terrifier 2 followed in 2022. That movie was made on a budget of around a quarter of a million bucks — and wound up making over $15 million in theaters, establishing Terrifier as a major new brand name in the world of indie slashers. Terrifier 3 was announced not long after that. All three films focus on the terrifying (terrifiering?) Art the Clown and his repeated slaughters on Halloween — and now Christmas. (Hopefully, Arbor Day is next. That holiday could use a PR makeover.)

Here is the new Terrifier’s official synopsis:

In Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting’s Terrifier 3, directed once again by Damien Leone, Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) is set to unleash another round of chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve.

Terrifier 3 is scheduled to open in theaters on October 11.