A ‘Terrifier‘ House Is Coming to Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights

Hold on tight to your barf bags: Art the Clown is officially coming to terrorize guests at Universal Studios’ 2025 Halloween Horror Nights.

According to a press release, a new themed haunted house attraction based on the gruesome Terrifier movie series will be part of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando and Hollywood this fall.

The attraction will center on Art the Clown's sadistic Funhouse from Terrifier 2, and feature fan-favorite characters such as Vicky and the Little Pale Girl as well as gut-churning, gory scenes from the grisly franchise.

The haunted house has been conceived by series mastermind Damien Leone, producer Phil Falcone, and Dark Age Cinema Productions.

Watch a twisted teaser for the forthcoming theme park attraction, below:

Considering Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights attractions are hella immersive, I’ll personally probably skip this one, especially after Terrifier 2’s infamous bedroom scene. (Uh, thanks but no thanks!)

Other confirmed themed haunted houses for 2025 include a Friday the 13th-themed Jason Universe attraction, as well as a haunted house based on Amazon Prime Video’s post-apocalyptic Fallout series.

Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights is an annual Halloweentime event that features professionally produced haunted houses, frightening scare zones, and special themed entertainment, including live performances.

Last year’s attractions included haunted houses inspired by horror movies such as Insidious, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and A Quiet Place.

Halloween Horror Nights will run on select nights between Friday, Aug. 29 and Sunday, Nov. 2 at Universal Studios Florida.

The spooky seasonal event will also run between Thursday, Sept. 4 and Sunday, Nov. 2 at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles.

The most recent film in the Terrifier franchise, Terrifier 3, was released in October 2024. The film made over $90 million at the global box office against a $2 million budget and currently has a 78 percent critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. A fourth film, Terrifier 4, is currently in development.

