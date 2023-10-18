Jeff Nichols’ movie The Bikeriders has been delayed amid the ongoing actors' strike.

The acclaimed drama, which stars Jodie Comer, Austin Butler and Tom Hardy, was due to hit cinemas on December 1, but it has now been left with a question mark over the release date, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It's said they are hopeful to still release the movie in time to make the cut for awards season.

It's a fictional story inspired by the photography of Danny Lyon and his 1967 book The Bikeriders.

20th Century Studios 20th Century Studios loading...

READ MORE: The Best Movie Posters of the Year

The movie is an original story set in the 1960s following the rise of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club. Seen through the lives of the members, the club evolves over the course of the decade from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang.

Talks to end the SAG-AFTRA union strike broke down last week. They have been on strike since July. However, the Hollywood studios paused the negotiations as they were “no longer moving us in a positive direction.”

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) said: “After meaningful conversations, it is clear that the gap between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA is too great.”

At the moment, neither side can agree on the union's proposed share of streaming revenue, with the AMPTP claiming it would cost $800 million a year, while SAG-AFTRA insists that number has been exaggerated by 60 per cent.

The union is calling for a share of streaming revenue for all covered shows - including made-for-streaming projects as well as films and TV series licensed from other platforms - which would be a big step beyond the Writers Guild of America's newly won success-based bonus.

In a statement, AMPTP said: "SAG-AFTRA’s current offer included what it characterized as a viewership bonus that, by itself, would cost more than $800 million per year – which would create an untenable economic burden.

“SAG-AFTRA presented few, if any, moves on the numerous remaining open items.”

While SAG-AFTRA has called for an 11 per cent increase in minimum rates in line with inflation, the AMPTP wants to go with the same agreement given to both the WGA and Directors Guild of America, which is five per cent followed by increases of four and 3.5 per cent.

The organisation continued: "After meaningful conversations, it is clear that the gap between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA is too great, and conversations are no longer moving us in a productive direction.”

The Writers Guild of America’s walkout lasted for 148 days after a deal was struck over royalties for streaming content.

Get our free mobile app