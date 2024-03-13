‘Venom 3’ Gets Official Title and New Release Date

It looks like Venom 3 may be the final movie in the series, at least if the title is any indication. Sony has officially named the third Spider-Man spinoff Venom: The Last Dance.

The news was announced this week along with a slight change of release date, with the film now set to debut in theaters in late October. The previous Venoms, starring Tom Hardy in the title role, haven’t been especially scary, but perhaps this one will make for good Halloween viewing?

The plot specifics of the film aren’t public known beyond Hardy’s return as Venom as his human alter ego Eddie Brock, and the involvement of actors Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Clark Backo. (Unless Sony is keeping her role hidden, it doesn’t look like Michelle Williams — who played Hardy’s love interest in the first two films — will be back to cap off the trilogy.)

Sony Pictures Releasing Sony Pictures Releasing loading...

READ MORE: Actors Who Got In Ridiculous Shape For Movie Roles

Venom has been Sony’s most successful Spidey spinoff to date by far. Venom grossed $850 million worldwide, despite the fact that Spider-Man never even appeared in it. Even though the sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, got very mixed reviews it still earned more than half a billion dollars worldwide.

Sony’s other attempts to mine their Spider-Man movie rights have proven far less, um, not horrible. Morbius became a notorious flop and internet meme, and Madame Web performed so poorly in theaters it was the subject of not one but two jokes on last weekend’s Academy Awards. (When people go back and watch the 2024 Oscars in 50 years, they are going to be so confused by those jokes.)

The Last Dance will be directed by Kelly Marcel, the longtime writer of the Venom franchise making her directorial debut. The first movie was directed by Ruben Fleischer; the sequel was helmed by Andy Serkis.

Venom: The Last Dance is now scheduled to open in theaters on October 25. The film was previously planned to debut in November.