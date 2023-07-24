‘The Boys’ Debuts Live-Action Spinoff With First Teaser

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff to Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys, the ultra-dark superhero series. (In this context, it calls to mind the ’90s Marvel comic Generation X, about a group of school-aged mutant heroes studying to become the next era of X-Men. Something tells me Gen V will have a bit more graphic violence than that book, though.)

While the series’ main cast includes Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi, The Boys fans can expect appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Claudia Doumit, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne as well. Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter also appear as guest stars.

You can watch the first teaser for Gen V below:

READ MORE: The Worst Superhero Movie Costumes of All Time

Well, it certainly looks like this spinoff maintains the same look and tone as The Boys. Gen V is technically the second spinoff to The Boys, following The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated anthology series set within the same fictional universe.

Here is Gen V’s official synopsis:

From the world of The Boys comes Gen V. Young, aspiring heroes have their physical and moral boundaries put to the test while competing for Godolkin University's highly coveted top ranking. When the university’s dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become.

Gen V is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on September 29. Three episodes will go online on that day, with new episodes weekly after that through Friday, November 3.

Get our free mobile app