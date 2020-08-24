‘The Comey Rule’ Trailer: Behold Brendan Gleeson’s Donald Trump

A few weeks before the 2020 Presidential Election, Showtime will debut The Comey Rule, a docudrama miniseries based on the book by former FBI Director James Comey and his relationship with the President. Comey is played by Jeff Daniels — with Brendan Gleeson playing President Donald Trump. Gleeson’s role is the supporting one, but his version of Trump is what most people are curious about. Watch it below:

It’s a pretty decent interpretation of Trump — and whoever did Gleeson’s hair and makeup deserves an Emmy nomination. (It can’t be easy to make hair that weird look authentic.) There have been a lot of comic impressions of the President; doing a “serious” version is rarer (and surely much more difficult).

The Comey Rule was written and directed by Billy Ray, who’s an underrated director of based-on-true-story thrillers — he made Shattered Glass about the Stephen Glass journalism scandal, and Breach about Robert Hanssen, and he also wrote Captain Phillips and Richard Jewell. (Ray also worked on the scripts for The Hunger Games and Gemini Man, but to the best of our knowledge those are not based on true stories.) Here’s The Comey Rule’s official synopsis:

Jeff Daniels and Brendan Gleeson star as former FBI Director James Comey and President Donald J. Trump in this two-part event series that tells the story of two powerful men, whose strikingly different ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course.

The Comey Rule premieres on September 27 at 9PM ET on Showtime.