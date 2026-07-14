The Conjuring will next be haunted by ghosts of its own past.

After nine previous movies, the next film in The Conjuring universe will be a prequel, one about the early days of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. In the previous Conjuring films, they were portrayed by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, respectively. In the new film — which comes with the admittedly very clever title The Conjuring: First Communion — they will be portrayed by Garrett Wareing and Amanda Fix.

Here’s a side-by-side of Wilson and Wareing:

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And here’s one of Farmiga and Fix:

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To date, the Conjuring universe has spawned four films in its main franchise — all starring Wilson and Farmiga — and then five spinoff films. Three of them focused on the haunted doll Annabelle, and two of them were about a ghostly nun.

The most recent Conjuring film from 2025 was titled The Conjuring: Last Rites and was it was sold as the final installment in the Warrens’ ghost-chasing saga. But then the movie became a surprising mega-smash. It earned just under half a billion dollars in theaters worldwide, making it far and away the highest grossing entry in the entire series. (The previous record-holder for a Conjuring title was The Nun, which earned a whopping $366 million worldwide.) So now instead of a sequel, Warner Bros. is making a prequel. It’s a bit like how Friday the 13th named its fourth film The Final Chapter and its fifth film A New Beginning. That’s Hollywood for you.

The Conjuring: First Communion is scheduled to open in theaters on September 10, 2027.

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