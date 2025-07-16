The Legend of Zelda is one step closer to becoming a reality with the announcement of the casting of the two central characters in the long-running Nintendo franchise.

Nintendo unveiled the news themselves today, with a post on their X account from Legend of Zelda (and Super Mario Bros. and Donkey Kong creator) Shigeru Miyamoto.

“This is Miyamoto,” it reads. “I am pleased to announce that for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda, Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason-san, and Link by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san. I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen.”

READ MORE: Movies With Products That No Longer Exist

Bragason is known for her roles on TV series like Three Girls, The Jetty, and Renegade Nell on Disney+. Benjamin Evan Ainsworth was the voice of Pinocchio in the live-action Pinocchio movie from a few years ago. He’s also appeared in the TV series The Haunting of Bly Manor and Netflix’s The Sandman.

The Legend of Zelda debuted on the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1986. The fantasy adventure series has produced tons of spinoffs and sequels since then, most focusing on a boy name Link and his repeated quests to save the Princess Zelda from the evil Ganon. The games have been top sellers — and consistently praised as among the greatest video games ever made — since their inception. The most recent installment in the franchise, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, was released on Nintendo Switch in 2023.

Miyamoto is producing the film, alongside Avi Arad, who’s best known as one of the producers of Sony’s long-running Spider-Man movie franchise. Nintendo and Sony first revealed the existence of the live-action Zelda in 2023. Back in March of 2025, they announced that Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes director Wes Ball would helm the project.

The Legend of Zelda movie is scheduled to open in theaters on May 7, 2027.

Get our free mobile app