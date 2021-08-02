Amazon’s ‘Lord of The Ring’ Series Debuts First Image

Production is officially complete on Season 1 of Amazon’s upcoming The Lord of the Rings television series, which is expected to be one of the most ambitious (not to mention expensive) TV shows ever produced. To mark the conclusion of photography on this first season down in New Zealand, the site announced the premiere date for the show — September 2, 2022 — and unveiled the first official image from the series.

The image above had to be cropped to fit our site; here’s the full first-look still:

Amazon

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

The new epic drama brings to screens for the very first time J.R.R. Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. Beginning in a time of relative peace, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

The show stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani. The show was produced by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. The show premieres exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video service next fall. Episodes are expected to premiere weekly. Amazon has already committed to producing five seasons of the series; the first season alone cost almost half a billion dollars.