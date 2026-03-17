‘Jack Ryan’ Series Gets Spinoff Film in First ‘Ghost War’ Trailer

Amazon concluded its Jack Ryan TV series starring John Krasinski after four seasons — but the story of Krasinski’s Ryan will now continue in at least one movie, the first of which will be available on streaming in just a couple months.

The film is titled Jack Ryan: Ghost War, and it will stream on Amazon’s Prime Video just like the 2018-2023 series. Krasinskii returns as Jack Ryan and also co-wrote the film; Andrew Bernstein serves as director.

Wendell Perice and Michael Kelly are both back from the TV version as well, reprising their roles as James Greer and Mike November, respectively. The big new addition to the cast is Sienna Miller as MI6 officer Emma Marlowe.

Here’s the first trailer for the film.

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Apparently if there’s something strange in your neighborhood, and it don‘t look good, you don’t call the Ghostbusters, you call Jack Ryan. He’s the guy who handles the ghost wars. (For ghost busting, obviously that’s more of a Ghostbuster type job.)

Here is Jack Ryan: Ghost War’s synopsis:

In this new film, Jack Ryan is reluctantly thrust back into the world of espionage when an international covert mission unravels a deadly conspiracy, forcing him to confront a rogue black-ops unit, and the clock is ticking. Operating in real time with lives on the line and the threat escalating at every turn, Jack reunites with battle-tested CIA operative Mike November (Michael Kelly) and former CIA boss James Greer (Wendell Pierce), their combined experience the only edge they have against an enemy who knows their every move. Backed by an unlikely new partner – razor-sharp MI6 officer Emma Marlowe (Sienna Miller) – Jack and the team navigate a treacherous web of betrayal, facing a past they thought was long put to rest – making this the most personal, high-stakes mission any of them have ever faced.

Jack Ryan: Ghost War premieres on Prime Video on May 20.

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