‘The Office’ Spinoff Series Cast First Stars

The Office remains as popular as ever on streaming. That means someone was going to try to revive the franchise soon or later. And in this case it’s sooner — and the someone is Greg Daniels, the creator of the American version of The Office.

The Hollywood Reporter says this new spinoff or sequel series to the long-running sitcom has found its first two stars: Domhnall Gleeson from Ex Machina and the Star Wars sequels and Sabrina Impacciatore from The White Lotus.

Their report claims “a platform for the project has not yet been determined as sources say Daniels and the studio want to make sure the take is right before setting it up at a network/streamer.”

The American Office, based on the British TV series by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, aired for nine seasons and over 200 episodes on NBC. It focused on the lives of the employees at a Scranton paper company named Dunder Mifflin. Its original cast included Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, and B.J. Novak, and many of the series’ large ensemble cast became stars thanks to their spotlight on the show.

After the series ended in 2013, it remained hugely popular on Netflix — and then moved to Peacock where it became one of the cornerstones of its TV library when the streaming service launched. (In Peacock’s early days, they made you pay for the service in tiers and essentially defined those tiers by how much The Office you could watch in each one.

As for the new show, little is known about it beyond the fact that Daniels is the one taking charge of the project. THR also reports that the show is not considered a “reboot” of the series — meaning it would likely be set in the same universe (a paper company can be a universe, right?) and feature new characters, rather than a new cast playing roles like Michael Scott or Dwight Scrute.

