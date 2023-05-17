‘The Office’ Cast Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary of Series Finale

A few cast members from The Office have taken to social media to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the show’s end. The American version of The Office ran for nine seasons, from 2005 to 2013. Somehow, the British version it was based on only technically ran for two seasons. While The Office had middling ratings for a lot of its run, once it was added to Netflix, it became a cultural phenomenon. Instead of sitting in obscurity as it very well could have done, it became one of the most-watched sitcom in recent times.

Jenna Fischer, who played Pam, took to Instagram to say the following: “The Office Series Finale aired 10 years ago today. There’s a lot of beauty in ordinary things. Isn’t that kind of the point?”

Fischer was joined shortly after that by Angela Kinsey, who she hosts an Office rewatch podcast with. Kinsey shared a photo from the final episode, featuring Angela being carried down the aisle at her wedding by Phyllis. She captioned the photo with the following: “Ten years ago today Phyllis carried Angela down the aisle to marry her love, Dwight. #theofficefinale.”

Rainn Wilson, who portrayed Dwight Schrute, decided to weigh in back in March. He made a post that said:

10 years ago today we wrapped the final episode of The Office. So grateful for that 9 year chapter of my life. Filled with laughter and camaraderie with a radiant and brilliant group of goofballs! I’m forever blessed by my association with a show that has withstood the test of time and brought so much joy to so many over the years. Also, don’t be an idiot.

