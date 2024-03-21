‘The Office’ Producer Working on New Spinoff Series

While The Office ended 11 years ago, it has never been off the air. Thanks to syndication and streaming, it remains as popular as ever. So no surprise here: A spinoff is in the works.

According to Variety, Greg Daniels, who developed the American version of The Office (based on the British sitcom of the same name by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant) is working with Michael Koman, the co-creator of Nathan For You, on “a new series in the world of Dunder Mifflin.”

They claim “it is not a reboot of The Office but is set in the same universe, meaning it would likely be set in a different office setting with all new characters.”

In other words ... what if ... there was ... another office?

Just think about it. Can you imagine? A second office. Wow. This could change everything.

While the British Office only produced two seasons of 14 episodes, plus a two-part Christmas special finale (and Gervais later revisited the concept in a spinoff movie), the American version of The Office became a full-fledged broadcast juggernaut. It aired for nine seasons and produced 200 episodes, and helped launch the careers of numerous modern comedy stars along the way.

The American Office series, which starred Steve Carrell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, and B.J. Novak, along with many others, is still so popular on streaming that when NBC launched its Peacock service a few years ago, they categorized their unpaid and paid tiers according to how many episodes of The Office you could watch. (A free subscription got you a couple of episodes; the highest monthly fee got you access to the entire show, ad-free.) So I would expect any legitimate Office spinoff that felt like a true successor to the show would be a major deal.

