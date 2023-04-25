‘The Equalizer 3’ Trailer: The Final Chapter Begins

If you see Denzel Washington somewhere, and he starts fiddling with his watch, leave him alone.

At least that is what I have learned from these Equalizer movies, of which there are now three. Any time he starts timing things, it’s never good for the bad dudes around him. In the trailer for The Equalizer 3 — which promises to be the “final chapter” in the franchise based on old ’80s TV series — he pushes on a guy’s hand until he poops himself (well, we don’t see him poop himself, but Denzel’s Robert McCall says if he pushes harder it will make him poop himself, and then he ... pushes harder) and then impales a dude with a gun and then uses the guy’s head like a silencer. Ouch.

You can watch the full red band trailer for the film below.

In addition to being the third Equalizer film (this one directed, like the previous two, by Antoine Fuqua), it is also a reunion for Washington and Dakota Fanning, who previously starred together in 2004’s Man on Fire, where Denzel played extremely efficient killer who turns the tables on the bad guys. Fanning was a girl he was protecting; this time, she appears to be some kind of government agent herself. Time flies when you’re a man and/or woman on fire.

Here is The Equalizer 3’s official synopsis:

Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he’s done in the past and finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia.

The Equalizer 3 is scheduled to open in theaters on September 1.