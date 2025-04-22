There’s a certain amount of nostalgia in any trip to a theme park like Disneyland or Universal Studios. Visitors want to re-ride the attractions they loved as a kid; Pirates of the Caribbean or E.T. Adventure or the Haunted Mansion. But they also want to experience something new. If it all feels old, if you’ve done it all before, there’s not much reason to spend hundreds of dollars for another batch of tickets.

So running these parks is a delicate balance of maintaining their long-running character while preserving certain things and letting go of others in order to make room for modern updates. While some attractions’ need for replacement is self-evident — nobody started a petition begging Disney to reconsider the closure of the notorious Superstar Limo — others that have been demolished over the decades were quite popular, and maintain devoted cult fanbases long after their closure.

Below, you’ll find tributes to 35 different Disney and Universal rides that have been torn down or totally re-themed. You’ll also find videos of each one. You can’t ride them again, but at least you can see what they looked like one more time.

Adventure Thru Inner Space

In the late 1960s, Disney Imagineering innovated a style of attraction featuring an endless loop of ride vehicles that perpetually traveled around the same track without ever stopping. They dubbed it the “Omnimover.” That system is still used in parks all around the world, on such iconic attractions as the Haunted Mansion and Spaceship Earth. But the first ride to ever deploy it was called Adventure Thru Inner Space, a high-tech (for 1967) science-based attraction that placed guests in “Atommobiles” and shuttled them through the “Monstanto Mighty Microscope” (thank you product placement) which supposedly shrunk them down to the size of molecules. The ride survived into the 1980s, until the building was repurposed for use by Star Tours.

Alfred Hitchcock: The Art of Making Movies

These days, Universal’s theme parks are exclusively devoted to immersive rides and environments that let guests feel like they have stepped inside their favorite movies and shows. That’s a stark contrast to their parks’ initial concept as a place where tourists learned the secrets of film and TV production, with a couple bigger rides thrown in for extra oomph. One of the best examples of old-school Universal was Alfred Hitchcock: The Art of Making Movies. After a 3D highlight package of Hitchcock films was interrupted by the stars of The Birds, guests were ushered into a soundstage where a “director” and his “crew” explained how Hitchcock shot Psycho’s shower scene. The finale of the attraction was an interactive area where guests who participate in demonstrations of the practical movie magic behind Hitchcock movies like Strangers on a Train, Rear Window, and Saboteur. It was like a cross between a thrill ride and a museum — and for a budding cinephile, it was a paradise.

Backdraft

Another of Universal’s early how-they-do-it-style attractions was Backdraft, based on the 1991 Ron Howard film about a crew of heroic firefighters. This show, which played at Universal Studios Hollywood from 1992 to 2010, and at Universal Studios Japan from 2001 to 2020, included several behind-the-scenes videos featuring Howard and the Backdraft cast, and a practical fire effects demonstration on one of the Universal soundstages. Backdraft never got a sequel (at least until a direct-to-video one in 2019) and the rise of CGI gradually made practical wizardry like the stuff on display in Backdraft far less exciting to tourists. The buildings that once housed this attraction are now the home of an elaborate 3D dark ride inspired by Transformers.

Back to the Future: The Ride

The unforgettable Back to the Future: The Ride was a simulator that let visitors board a detailed copy of the franchise’s DeLorean time machine for a aerial chase through the centuries. (The story of the ride, which played out in pre-show videos featuring Christopher Lloyd and Thomas F. Wilson, was about Biff stealing a time machine and Doc sending tourists in his new eight-seater, remote-controlled DeLorean to catch him.) With special effects by 2001: A Space Odyssey legend Douglas Trumbull, BTTF:TR lived up to the old Universal slogan that promised a vacation where you could “ride the movies.” Its closure was inevitable; the “future” of the Back to the Future franchise is set in 2015, which is now a decade old. The two American versions of the attraction closed by the late 2000s, although Universal Studios Japan’s version managed to hang on until 2016 — one year after Marty and Doc went back to the future.

Beetlejuice’s Rock and Roll Graveyard Revue

The history of Universal’s parks is littered with all kinds of stage shows, often quite elaborate and musical in nature, most of which are now as dead as Doctor Frankenstein’s signature creation. For many years, the Universal parks in Hollywood and Florida were home to a song-and-dance extravaganza featuring Beetlejuice and the company’s famous movie monsters like Frankenstein, the Phantom of the Opera, and the Wolfman. Because when you think of bio-exorcists, undead ghouls, and assorted other horror icons, you also think of the classic disco anthem “I Will Survive.” Technically, this one isn’t totally extinct — if you visit Universal Studios Japan you can still see the Universal Monsters sing their Graveyard Revue. But that’s quite a trek just to hear Dracula do a spooky rendition of “Livin’ La Vida Loca.”

Body Wars

Following the success of Star Tours, Disney attempted to apply the same simulator technology to other venues. Epcot’s Body Wars essentially took the basic premise of Adventures Thru Inner Space and blended it with a Star Tours simulator. Guests boarded an experimental ship that shrunk inside a human body for a brief adventure. Without the Star Wars IP (and with a notoriously bumpy ride experience), Body Wars never quite attained the same level of popularity as Star Tours. It closed in 2007, although the area of the park where it was located, the Wonders of Life pavilion, still sits abandoned in a quiet corner of the Epcot. Is it too late to get Body Wars 2.0?

Captain EO

It really speaks to just how massive Michael Jackson was as a pop culture figure in the 1980s (and how wholesome his image was at that point), that Disney eagerly put him at the center of a major new attraction — and partnered him with Hollywood heavyweights George Lucas (whose Lucasfilm co-produced this elaborate 17-minute 3D movie) and Francis Ford Coppola (who directed the film). The story was silly (something about Jackson as a space captain of a ship full of kooky Lucasfilm aliens) but the ILM effects were good and the music and dancing were on par with the best Michael Jackson music videos. Captain EO was retired in 1998, but was later brought back in tribute to Jackson after his death in 2009.

Dynamite Nights Stunt Spectacular

Stunt shows were another cornerstone of the old school Universal Studios. In Hollywood, the classic Waterworld stunt show is still going strong, but in Florida, there isn’t really a comparable attraction. When that park first opened, they had something called the “Dynamite Nights Stunt Spectacular,” whose Miami Vice-inspired combination of boat chases and explosions was like The Fall Guy movie come to life. If it were up to me, no theme park would be allowed to operate without at least one really great stunt spectacular. It should be required.

READ MORE: Theme Park Rides Based on Movies You Never Knew Existed

Earthquake: The Big One

Earthquake: The Big One was another good example of the old “ride the movies” Universal ethos. The main event was a modified version of the old Earthquake attraction from the Universal Hollywood tram tour, but before guests boarded their trams they were treated to several rooms full of practical effects demonstrations inspired by the 1974 film. Of course, Earthquake was already an old movie by the time this ride even opened; in 2007, the Earthquake specific elements were removed and the attraction was renamed Disaster! A Major Motion Picture Ride ... Starring You! Now the pre-show featured a hologram of Christopher Walken playing a studio executive named Frank Kincaid, who recruited guests to play extras in his latest movie. After the earthquake finale, visitors watched a trailer for the movie they supposedly helped make, which was called “Mutha Nature” and featured a cameo from Dwayne Johnson. Disaster! closed in 2015 and the building was retrofitted to house another transplanted tram tour stop from Hollywood, Fast & Furious: Supercharged.

Fievel’s Playland

Every theme park needs a playground to distract little kids for a few minutes while their parents take a break from the endless lines for meet-and-greets and churros. For many years, Universal Studios’ was Fievel’s Playland, themed to the now-mostly-forgotten animated franchise An American Tail. Its two films followed an adventurous mouse who immigrates to America with his family. Accordingly, the playground featured gigantic versions of everyday objects so that kids could get a taste of what it felt like to be the size of a small household rodent. Although An American Tail mostly faded into obscurity by the 21st century, Florida’s Fievel’s Playland endured for an inexplicably long time, and only closed in early 2023. There’s now a Shrek-themed playground in its place.

The Funtastic World of Hanna-Barbera

The left side of Universal Studios Florida’s main thoroughfare has housed a series of big simulator rides throughout the park’s history. The very first was called The Funtastic World of Hanna-Barbera, and it featured a variety of characters from the Hanna-Barbera catalogue trying to rescue a kidnapped Elroy Jenson from the villainous Dick Dastardly. It was essentially a tamer and less technologically sophisticated version of Back to the Future: The Ride geared toward younger kids. In 2003, this ride was changed to ... another extinct attraction on this list.

Ghostbusters Spooktacular

Ghostbusters is a Sony property, a company without a major foothold in the theme park industry. As a result, the franchise has had few theme park attractions relative to its popularity. But in the early 1990s, Universal licensed the Ghostbusters property for an attraction that used the Pepper’s ghost illusion from Disney’s Haunted Mansion to create a 20-minute stage show inspired by the climactic fight between the Ghostbusters and Gozer. Over its six-year run at Universal Studios Florida, Ghostbusters Spooktacular existed in two distinct forms, one that hewed closer to the story of the first Ghostbusters movie, and a second variation involving Louis Tully (Rick Moranis’ dweeby accountant character) and Walter Peck (the EPA jerk played by William Atherton). With no new Ghostbusters movies or shows on the horizon in the mid-’90s, Universal closed the show and replaced it with a staged attraction based on the studio’s recent blockbuster, Twister. (It was replaced a few years ago by a Tonight Show simulator ride.)

The Great Movie Ride

The original centerpiece of Disney-MGM Studios park in Orlando was the Great Movie Ride, a lengthy tour through Hollywood history featuring animatronics and human actors recreating scenes from classics like Casablanca, The Wizard of Oz, Footlight Parade, and Singin’ in the Rain. As that list of classics suggests, the ride and its subjects didn’t necessarily appeal to younger audiences; the most recent film featured in the Great Movie Ride was Raiders of the Lost Ark, which was already eight years old when the attraction first opened. Over time, no major updates were made beyond adding late TCM personality and film historian Robert Osborne to the attraction as host, so that by the end of its run, it felt like a relic from an era just as old as the movies it celebrated. The Great Movie Ride gave its final film history lesson in 2017 and was ultimately replaced by Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

Hercules and Xena: Wizards of the Screen

Universal Studios Florida’s opening overlapped with the heyday of syndicated television programming, none of it bigger than the two-headed adventure show hydra of Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and Xena: Warrior Princess. When the previous subject of Universal’s attraction all about TV production was canceled in 1996, they re-themed the show to be based around the two popular series. But then Hercules was canceled in 1999 too. Wizards of the Screen was performed for the final time in early 2000; this area of the park is now home to Transformers: The Ride.

Honey, I Shrunk the Audience!

At Disneyland and Walt Disney World, the attraction that replaced Captain EO was Honey, I Shrunk the Audience! a 4D sequel to the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids franchise that was a big hit for Disney in the late ’80s and early ’90s. Rick Moranis and the cast of the Honey films reprised their roles, in a 3D movie with in-theater effects; a demonstration of Moranis’ character’s shrinking technology accidentally gets turned on tourists, leading to encounters with giant mice, dogs, and snakes. The effects worked surprisingly well, to the point that some kids (okay, me) were traumatized by some of the effects. (No one likes the feeling of mice on their legs, Rick Moranis!) Honey, I Shrunk the Audience! worked so well it outlived the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids movies by about a decade. Ironically, it was replaced by ... Captain EO, when it was brought back in 2010.

Horizons

Ah, Horizons, perhaps the #1 cult object in the Disney park universe. It was a cornerstone of early Epcot’s “Future World,” which was populated with pavilions dedicated to the history (and potential innovations) of various aspects of our planet: The Land, The Seas, Universe of Energy, and so on. Horizons, which opened in 1983 and was housed inside a boldly geometric building, took guests on an Omnimover into an imagined future that included robots, space stations, and video conferencing. (Phone calls with video? Can you even imagine???) Horizons closed for good in 1999, but the ride’s utopian vision and mellow vibes have made it a perennial favorite among Disney nerds, who hold it up as the prototype of the sort of hopeful optimism missing from Epcot today.

Jaws: The Ride

Everyone seems to enjoy the Diagon Alley area of Universal Studios Hollywood, inspired by the Harry Potter franchise. As much as I love a cup of frozen butterbeer, I will always hold a slight grudge against the place because to make room for it, Universal closed the old Amity section of the park, which included the classic Jaws ride. The attraction was like a scary, effects-laden version of Disney’s Jungle Cruise; guests boarded a tour boat for a trip around Amity, only to discover all sorts of wreckage and chaos, and then Bruce the Shark himself. Jaded modern audiences might not be impressed, but to a kid in the 1990s, this was the height of excitement — at least once Universal worked out all the kinks that caused the ride to break down regularly for the first two years of its existence. Like the Universal Monsters revue, this one still lives on in Japan ... if you can get there.

Jimmy Neutron’s Nicktoon Blast

In 2003, the Funtastic World of Hanna-Barbera became Jimmy Neutron’s Nicktoon Blast, a very similar attraction that starred Jimmy Neutron and several other Nickelodeon characters. That version lasted until 2012, when the ride was again updated to feature the cast of the Despicable Me franchise, owned by Universal. While the film has changed drastically through the years, the basic experience remains mostly the same; people sit in a large theater equipped with moving seats that rock along with the image onscreen.

Innoventions

For years, guests at Disneyland in California or Epcot in Florida could take a leisurely tour through Innoventions, buildings filled with various gadgets and inventions. There were actual (or proposed) products from real tech companies, as well as games, interactive exhibits, and animatronics. The rotating lineup of booths included the Sum of All Thrills, an innovative and interactive attraction where tourists could design their own roller coaster and then “ride” it using a simulator built onto a robotic arm. Both Innoventions were closed in the 2010s; Epcot’s has been replaced by various restaurants plus a Moana-inspired water attraction, while California’s became a Star Wars meet-and-greet area and a lounge for Disney Vacation Club members.

Kongfrontation

King Kong has been a mainstay in Universal’s various theme parks since the mid-1980s, when a giant King Kong animatronic was added to the Studio Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood. That was expanded to a full-blown attraction at Universal Studios Florida called Kongfrontation. In the extensively themed ride, guests were evacuated from Manhattan on the Roosevelt Island Tramway after Kong starts running amok. Naturally, the evacuation does not go smoothly, and Kong grabs the tram before it makes a last-second getaway. It was a surprisingly intense experience with fun touches — like the fact that the Kong animatronic’s “breath” smelled like bananas. Kong was put out to pasture in 2002 to make way for a roller coaster inspired by The Mummy franchise, but the great ape has since found a new home at nearby Islands of Adventure, where an attraction called Skull Island: Reign of Kong opened in 2016.

Lucy: A Tribute

Perhaps the simplest attraction in the history of Universal Studios Florida, Lucy: A Tribute was basically a miniature museum dedicated to Lucille Ball and I Love Lucy. It sounds incredibly dated, but the attraction opened in 1992, a couple years after Ball’s death, at a time when nostalgia for her classic sitcom was still very high. The exhibit included artifacts from Ball’s career, interactive quizzes, and a model of the original I Love Lucy set in exacting detail. Lucy: A Tribute survived in a small building at the front of the park for almost 25 years before Universal turned the space into a Hello Kitty shop (and later Wicked: The Experience).

Maelstrom

These days, Epcot is filled with thrill rides. It’s got a Guardians of the Galaxy coaster, the high-speed Test Track, and the intense g-force simulator Mission: Space. Back in the late ’80s and early ’90s, none of that stuff existed, and Epcot was mostly a place to wander through international pavilions or relax on slow dark rides about the history of energy, cars, or, uh, history. In that world, Maestrom was about as exciting as Epcot got. It was still a dark flume ride but at least it had some animatronic trolls (themed to its home in the Norway pavilion) and a famous backwards drop. Disney closed Maestrom in 2014 and adapted its ride system (including that drop) into the Frozen Ever After attraction.

The Magic of Disney Animation

You would never know it walking around Disney’s Hollywood Studios today, but in its former incarnation as Disney-MGM Studios, the place actually did give you a look behind-the-scenes of how films and TV shows were made — most directly in the Magic of Disney Animation building. After a film hosted by Walter Cronkite and Robin Williams introduced guests to the process of animating cartoons, visitors could then peek inside the actual animation studio Disney operated in Florida during those years (Mulan and Lilo & Stitch were drawn there, among other films and shows). It wasn’t just a simulation of an animation studio — it was the real deal. I guess nowadays such a facility would be boring and pointless; you’d look in on a bunch of people clicking away at computers. Back in the ’90s, it was like a magician walking you through how they did their best trick.

Murder, She Wrote Mystery Theater

Youngs today might find it hard to believe, but for 12 years in the 1980s and ’90s, one of broadcast TV’s biggest hits was a quaint show about a writer (Angela Lansbury) solving mysteries in a little town in Maine. The show was so big, in fact, that it got its own opening day attraction at Universal Studios Florida: Murder, She Wrote Mystery Theater. It was yet another of the park’s behind-the-scenes shows, and it focused mostly on the post-production process. Guests moved through a series of rooms, each focused on a different aspect of TV making, like editing, foley work, and ADR. Volunteers got to try some of these aspects for themselves, and watch the Murder, She Wrote scenes they helped to create. After Murder, She Wrote was finally canceled in 1996, it was replaced by the aforementioned Hercules and Xena show.

Nickelodeon Studios

Universal Studios Florida wasn’t just a gimmicky name back in the early ’90s; the place really was a working film and TV studio — most notably as the home of “Nickelodeon Studios,” where the popular cable channel shot many of its game shows and sketch comedy series. In a canny bit of synergy, every show made at Nickelodeon Studios was also a commercial for Universal Studios Florida, and ended with a graphic announcing where they were made. Kids who made the trek to Orlando could take a tour of the facility, get slimed in the “Game Lab,” and sit in the studio audience if there was a show in production during their visit. Eventually, the novelty of the place wore off, and Nickelodeon began moving more and more of their live-action production back to Los Angeles. The studio closed for good in 2005. For many years a production of Blue Man Group occupied the building. Since the Covid pandemic, Universal has used the venue to host a holiday show starring the Grinch.

The Disneyland PeopleMover

The stakes were a lot lower in 1967 when Disneyland debuted the PeopleMover, a ride that essentially gave people a tour through other rides in Tomorrowland via a series of interconnected elevated tracks. Through the years, Disney attempted to update and improve the leisurely ride with a variety of gimmicks; in the ’70s they added a “SuperSpeed Tunnel” (which did not actually go very fast) and after the release of Tron they added Tron projections to it. In the ’90s, they attempted to upgrade it to an actual high-speed ride called Rocket Rods — but because the PeopleMover tracks were not designed for high-speed vehicles, maintenance issues popped up constantly. Rocket Rods closed by the summer of 2000, and the PeopleMover tracks have sat dormant at Disneyland ever since. (A similar PeopleMover remains in operation at the Magic Kingdom in Florida.)

Screen Test Theatre

Remember: When Universal first turned their studio into a theme park, there was no such thing as a smartphone. Consumer-grade video cameras were still years away. Making your own TV show was effectively impossible, hence the appeal of attractions like Screen Test Theatre, which let tourists create their own mock-ups of popular movies and television shows. One version from the 1970s inserted guests into Airport ’77; later, there was a Star Trek option shot on a surprisingly detailed recreation of the old Enterprise bridge. Obviously, these sorts of attractions — which usually gave participants the option to buy a souvenir VHS of their creations — hold a lot less appeal in a world where you can shoot your own TV show on your phone and upload it to YouTube.

Shrek 4-D

The aforementioned Alfred Hitchcock attraction in Florida was closed to make room for Shrek 4-D, an animated movie with in-theater effects including vibrating seats, water, and gusts of wind. Opened at the height of Shrek mania, Universal gradually began winding down these Shrek 3D movies in the mid-2010s, after the franchise originally petered out. (The Japanese attraction managed to hold on; it still operates part-time in a theater it shares with a Sesame Street 3D attraction.) But here’s the thing: Shrek is back. He’s got a new movie opening in 2026, and he’s already received new Universal attractions; in 2024, Universal Florida added a new meet and greet with Shrek characters in their own little swamp area. So could we see the return of Shrek 4-D? Or — dare we even dream it — a Shrek 4-D-2?

The Skyway

Disneyland and the Magic Kingdom both used to operate a Skyway connecting the Fantasyland and Tomorrowland areas of their respective parks. (Tokyo Disneyland had one too.) The original Disneyland version, which operated at the park from 1956 to 1994, even passed through the middle of the Matterhorn mountain. Unfortunately, that area was supposedly vulnerable to “metal fatigue and stress cracks,” which ultimately led to Disney closing the ride. (The Magic Kingdom Skyway followed suit in 1999.) The slow-moving, open-air gondolas are certainly not up to par with modern theme-park technology, but there was something awfully nice about this dramatic views — and getting to take a little breather from all that walking, especially in the hot Florida sun.

Special Effects Stage

Universal Studios Hollywood has hosted a variety of makeup and special effects shows throughout its history, starting in the mid-1970s. By the 2010s, the special effects show (sometimes called the Special Effects Stage) found a home at the Castle Theater, where guests were shown how a variety of modern VFX like motion capture were created. The show was retired for good in 2023 and the Castle Theater was demolished, along with the home of Universal’s Animal Actors, in order to make room for the new Fast & Furious roller coaster, Hollywood Drift.

Splash Mountain

Whatever you think of The Song of the South and its depiction of life in the late 19th century, the Splash Mountain ride Disney inexplicably chose to theme to it (in 1989!!) was a lot of fun. A log flume enhanced with animatronic cartoon characters and one of Disney’s most famous songs (“Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah”), it combined Disney’s flair for storytelling with family-friendly thrills. The fact Disney never released The Song of the South on home video meant it was only a matter of time before Splash Mountain got tossed into the briar patch itself. The ride lives on in a new form, though; the mountain and flume are now the subject of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. If you’re desperate to ride Splash Mountain again, you’ll need to take a trip to Japan; it’s still operating at Tokyo Disneyland.

Submarine Voyage

Today, “E-ticket” is a designation informally assigned to all of the biggest Disney rides. The name comes from the old ticket books Disneyland guests used to get onto rides at the park; the tickets assigned letter ratings based on the level of demand and thrills, A through E, with E reserved for the best of the best. And in 1959, E meant Submarine Voyage, which simulated a journey through the deep ocean aboard an advanced submarine. (In reality, the boats never even fully submerged; a bubble effect provided the illusion of a deep-sea dive, while the “sub”’s seats all faced out through portholes below the water line.) When Submarine Voyage was ported to Walt Disney World in 1971, it was given a 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea theme, with the subs designed to look like the Nautilus from the 1954 Disney film of the same name. Both voyages closed in the 1990s, although the Disneyland version eventually reopened with a Finding Nemo overlay. (The Magic Kingdom’s lagoon was later razed to make room for a Seven Dwarfs Mine Train coaster.)

T2-3D: Battle Across Time

Universal’s Terminator 2 3-D movie and live show didn’t just boast the stars of T2 — Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, and Edward Furlong — it was also directed by Terminator mastermind James Cameron. Cameron shot the filmed segments at a cost of $24 million, making it, in typical Cameron fashion, one of the most expensive films ever made (at least on a per minute basis). The story follows the T-800 as he makes his promised (but not particularly logical) return and takes the young John Connor into the future to protect him from a resurrected T-1000. (Admittedly this is not the best plan.) T2-3D boasted impressive effects and integrated real actors into the show in clever ways; at times the Terminator seemed to step off the screen into the auditorium and vice versa. Unfortunately, its storyline contradicted all of the Terminator movies released after it, making its “battle across time” feel a little out of time by the 21st century. It closed at Universal Hollywood and Florida in the 2010s. The T2-3D at Universal Japan — which had the coolest show building by far — survived until 2020, then closed for good during the Covid pandemic. Judgment Day has nothing on real life these days.

Universe of Energy

Here’s another opening-day Epcot attraction that gradually became a dinosaur in the park — only in this case, the ride was actually about dinosaurs. Originally sponsored by the oil company Exxon, it informed riders about the history of energy via an animated educational film and then through audio-animatronic dinosaurs. (In a classic Disney touch, the “theater” you watched the film in housed six different stationary ride vehicles which drove through the rest of the show building where the dinosaurs were located. In 1996, the attraction was updated as “Ellen’s Energy Adventure”; while the dinosaurs were largely preserved, the film was now hosted by comedian Ellen DeGeneres. This version was present in the park until 2017, when work began on the Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster. The ride was certainly old-fashioned by that point, but the animatronic dinos were fabulous for their era.

World of Motion

Before Epcot’s current Test Track, its car-based ride was called World of Motion, a far more sedate Omnimover trip through the history of the travel from ancient times right up to the modern automobile. The coolest part was arguably the ride’s first moments; after boarding, the vehicles exited the show building to make a sweeping uphill right turn up into the actual attraction. As you can see in the video below, the vehicles moved comically slowly, and were perhaps not the most appropriate choice for a ride about motion. Still, there’s a kitschy appeal to these early Epcot attractions — and World of Motion was distinguished by its quirky sense of humor, provided in part by contributions from legendary Disney animator Ward Kimball.

Get our free mobile app