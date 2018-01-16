Acting in a Woody Allen film was once regarded as a badge of honor in the industry, but that was long before allegations of child sexual abuse were made by Dylan Farrow. And yet, Farrow wrote her New York Times op-ed in 2014; it’s now 2018 and multitudes of A-list and up-and-comers are still taking roles in Allen’s films, and many still refuse to speak about the allegations and their decisions to work with him. But in light of the massive reckoning Hollywood, and larger culture in general, is now having in wake of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, things are beginning to shift with regard to Allen. This week, Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird actor Timothée Chalamet became the latest actor to denounce working with Allen.

Chalamet stars in Allen’s upcoming project, A Rainy Day in New York, and on Monday night the Golden Globe nominee spoke out against the director on his Instagram. In a lengthy post, Chalamet wrote about how his whirlwind year in the spotlight, and the recent wave of sexual assault scandals, has changed his perspectives and taught him that “a good role isn’t the only criteria for accepting a job.” While the actor says he is contractually restricted from speaking about Allen directly – interesting considering that other cast members have been more explicitly vocal, but more on that in a minute – he added, “I don’t want to profit from my work on this film.” Chalamet vowed to donate his salary to the Time’s Up, the NYC LGBT Center, and anti-sexual violence organization RAINN.

A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet) on Jan 15, 2018 at 8:51pm PST

While Chalamet is getting plenty of media attention today for his post, he’s far from the first Rainy Day in New York actor, and first male actor, to speak out against Allen. Wonder Wheel‘s David Krumholtz shared his regret of working on the project last year. The Tick star Griffin Newman, who has a small part in Rainy Day, denounced Allen last fall on Twitter, adding that he regretted his decision to not quit the project and also donated his salary to RAINN. And last week, Rebecca Hall, who starred in Vicky Cristina Barcelona, wrote on Instagram that she regrets her decision to re-team with Allen for Rainy Day. Hall wrote that she recognized her “actions have made another woman feel silenced and dismissed. That is not something that sits easily with me in the current or indeed any moment, and I am profoundly sorry.” Hall also donated her salary to Time’s Up.

Selena Gomez, who also stars in the new Allen film, has yet to speak about the filmmaker or her decision to work with him, but the actor/singer’s mother addressed the matter in an Instagram comment. In response to a fan, Gomez’s mother Mandy Teefey, said she had a long talk with her daughter advising her to not work with Allen, but she wrote “it didn’t click.”