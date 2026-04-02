The revival of the Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place — executive produced and occasionally guest starring original series lead Selena Gomez — is coming to an end.

Disney announced today that Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’s upcoming third season will be its last. They are billing the return as a “four-part event” on Disney Channel and Disney+ — a significantly smaller batch of episodes after a first season that consisted of 21 installments, and a second season that ran for ten episodes.

Gomez, who starred on the old Wizards as teenage witch Alex Russo, will not only appear as a guest star, she will also direct the season premiere.

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Disney says in this season...

Billie, still reeling from losing Alex at the end of Season 2, discovers that the only way to rescue her mother is to reunite with her long-lost father. As her family bands together to find Alex, Billie realizes that their combined power is the only way the Russos can defeat the evil plaguing them.

(If you haven’t been following Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, the fact that Billie is Alex’s daughter was only revealed in Season 2. So, uh, spoilers?)

Disney claims that since Wizards Beyond Waverly Place debuted, it’s accrued over 101 million views on the Disney Channel YouTube channel, and ranks “among the top five titles overall with kids 6–11, teens 12–17 and adults 18–24 in views.”

The original Wizards of Waverly Place ran for four seasons and 106 episodes on Disney Channel from 2007 to 2012. It also spawned a made-for-TV movie and a 2013 special, The Wizards Return: Alex Vs. Alex. The Wizards Beyond Waverly Place revival debuted on Disney Channel in 2024.

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