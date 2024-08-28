Netflix has unveiled their release schedule for the fall of 2024. You can expect more than 25 brand-new movies on streaming before the end of the year. (There’s only about 18 weeks left in the year, which means Netflix is going to average more than one new movie every single week until New Year’s Eve, so good luck trying to watch them all.)

The highlights include acclaimed festival films like His Three Daughters with Natasha Lyonne, Carrie Coon, and Elizabeth Olsen, documentaries like Will & Harper, about the friendship between Will Ferrell and former Saturday Night Live writer Harper Steele, and more blockbuster-ish fare like Carry-On, with Taron Egerton as a heroic TSA agent blackmailed into allowing a dangerous package onto a flight.

Other intriguing titles include the new film version of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson starring Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington, a documentary about Martha Stewart, a film directed by and starring Anna Kendrick based on the bizarre true story about a serial killer who wound up appearing on The Dating Game, and Cannes award winner Emilia Pérez starring Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez.

Here’s the full list of features and documentaries that’s coming to Netflix in the fall of 2024, along with their respective release dates on Netflix and in theaters. Then in early 2025, the hype machine starts all over again, with Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx’s Back in Action set to premiere in January.

Netflix Fall Film Preview 2024 Here are the movies coming to streaming on Netflix this fall...

