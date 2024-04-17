Just a few months after the release of their latest film, Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio are looking to re-team again — this time on a biopic about the life of musician and actor Frank Sinatra.

This would mark DiCaprio and Scorsese’s seventh movie together, following Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Killers of the Flower Moon. (Or their eighth if you also count the short film “The Audition.”)

According to Variety, Scorsese intends to make this Sinatra movie after his next project, which is a film about the life of Jesus Christ. DiCaprio would play Sinatra while Jennifer Lawrence would play Sinatra’s second wife, actress Ava Gardner.

They do note, however, “the Sinatra project could also hit some snags: The legendary crooner’s daughter Tina Sinatra controls her father’s estate and hasn’t yet given her blessing to the film.” They also say Sony is “the frontrunner” to distribute the project.

Apart from Robert De Niro, DiCaprio is Scorsese’s most frequent collaborator; he has appeared in six of the last nine fiction films Scorsese directed. (The only ones DiCaprio didn’t appear in are The Irishman, Hugo, and Silence.)

Variety also reports that Scorsese’s new Jesus film — his second feature about the religious figure after his controversial The Last Temptation of Christ – may star Andrew Garfield, who was one of the two leads of Silence. It’s not clear at this point whether Scorsese is interested Garfield playing Jesus or one of his disciples. The film will be based on Shusaku Endo’s Life of Jesus. Endo’s novel Silence was the inspiration for the Scorsese film of that title.

