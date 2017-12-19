Disturbing allegations have surfaced against former Silicon Valley star T.J. Miller. An extensive new report details multiple incidents of violence and sexual assault from the comedian’s college days, some of which Miller has reportedly even joked about with his comic peers.

The Daily Beast published a wide-ranging investigation into the claims, which see an unnamed college girlfriend of Miller’s alleging violent sex acts on multiple occasions, including several instances of choking, “shaking me violently,” and punches to the mouth. The claims were even investigated in student court at George Washington University, the only rumored result of which was that Miller was “‘expelled after he graduated’ — an outcome that appeared to be an attempt by the university to satisfy both parties.”

The report also corroborates the unnamed woman’s (referred to as “Sarah”) claims with several roommates and friends, including instances of “hearing the sound of violent thuds or seeing bruises” on her body. Both Miller and “Sarah” were members of a campus comedy troupe, one which Miller reportedly pushed her out of after the incidents. Sarah delayed reporting the assaults to campus police until approximately one year later, owing to her trauma:

I was not ready to process what was happening [the prior year], and I have spent a lot of time in my life apologizing for not having shouted ‘no,’ and for not having told my roommates to get him out of here. I was not ready to reconcile the events taking place with the person I had known. It was so disorienting and so physically traumatic.

A number of other sources in the story note that they were aware of Sarah’s claims about Miller, and subsequently declined to work with him. Additionally, “four sources in the L.A. and Chicago comedy scenes” noted that Miller has occasionally referenced the “rumors” in smalltalk, and would sometimes “crack jokes about punching a woman he knew in college.” Both Miller and his wife, Kate, issued a statement denying the allegations:

[Sarah] began again to circulate rumors online once [my and Kate’s] relationship became public. Sadly she is now using the current climate to bandwagon and launch these false accusations again. It is unfortunate that she is choosing this route as it undermines the important movement to make women feel safe coming forward about legitimate claims against real known predators.

Stories of Miller’s behavior are said to have circulated among comedians, similar to how allegations against Louis C.K. were public knowledge. It remains unclear if the current claims will affect any of Miller’s upcoming projects, including Deadpool 2, or Kristen Stewart thriller Underwater. The actor had already exited HBO’s Silicon Valley under unrelated, albeit unusual circumstances.

The full report is an especially troubling read, but worth your attention regardless. Stay tuned for the latest in the meantime.