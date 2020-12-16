You think hanging on to the side of an airplane as it takes off is difficult? Just try making a blockbuster during a global pandemic.

It turns out the real impossible mission was shooting Mission: Impossible 7 during the age of coronavirus. M:I 7 was one of the first major productions to return to work after Covid-19 shut down most of Hollywood last spring, and it’s carried on an ambitious shooting schedule, hopscotching around various Europe locations like Italy and Norway despite lockdowns and restrictions. You can’t pull something like that off without the pinpoint precision of the characters in the Impossible Mission Force. Even one slip can jeopardize the whole production.

At least, that’s how star and producer Tom Cruise sees it. The Sun published audio that’s quickly gone viral of Cruise screaming at the crew of Mission: Impossible 7 after a breach of Covid safety protocols on set in England. According to The Sun, the issue was that “two of the crew stood less than a meter away from each other at a computer screen.” You can hear the entire three minutes of audio on their website, but here’s a brief excerpt of the profanity-laced highlights:

I don’t ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don’t do it you’re fired, if I see you do it again you’re f—ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it - that’s it, and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f—ing do it again. That’s it! No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f—ing homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night. The future of this f—ing industry! So I’m sorry I am beyond your apologies. I have told you and now I want it and if you don’t do it you’re out. We are not shutting this f—ing movie down! Is it understood?

Cruise is under enormous pressure to finish Mission: Impossible while keeping everyone safe, but obviously, this is not the calmest and most polite way of dealing with employees. Still, it’s hard not to be fed up with people who don’t take Covid precautions seriously, and endanger the health of everyone around them. Tom Cruise come yell at the people at our grocery store who refuse to wear masks.