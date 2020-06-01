Stuck at home? So is ScreenCrush’s Matt Singer — which is why he’s watching things streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, YouTube, Criterion, Tubi, and elsewhere, and then writing about what he finds. If you want to suggest something for him to watch and write about, find him on Twitter. Previous installments of this column can be found here.

Today’s Film:

Total Recall (1990)

Director: Paul Verhoeven

Writers: Ronald Shusett, Dan O’ Bannon, Jon Povill Gary Goldman

Stars: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin, Sharon Stone

Box Office Total: $261.2 million

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 82 percent

Currently Streaming On: Various rental platforms

Why I Watched It: June 1 is the 30th anniversary of Total Recall’s theatrical release. It’s considered the best Arnold Schwarzenegger movie by some experts, and I wrote extensively about it in the past. But according to Letterboxd, it’s been about eight years since I’ve seen it. At the end of a long weekend, it seemed like just the kind of escapism that I wanted. (It helped that even though it’s not streaming anywhere at the moment, I own a digital copy.) At 30 years old, here’s what I recall about this classic...