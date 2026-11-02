Unaired ‘Jurassic Park’ Animated Series Trailer Emerges Online

In the last few years, Jurassic Park fans have finally gotten several fairly long-running animated series based on their favorite dino-centric property. Netflix aired five seasons of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, followed by four seasons of a sequel series, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory.

It’s kind of wild it took almost 30 years for a franchise as popular as Jurassic Park to spin off an animated series. Kids have always been the brand’s primarily audience, and far less kid-friendly films of the ’90s got animated series, including The Mask, Dumb & Dumber, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, and even a couple of movies that did not star Jim Carrey.

But it turns out there was an attempt to make a Jurassic Park animated show way back then, one that was development and then shelved without ever making it to air. And now the trailer for that effort has appeared online. Watch it below:

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According to the Jurassic Park Wiki, the show would have been titled Escape From Jurassic Park. It would have been about John Hammond, Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, and Ian Malcolm all returning to Isla Nublar, “in order to recapture the dinosaurs and turn the island into a research facility. Joining them on their mission is Tim and Lex Murphy, who stowed away to the island.” (Kids. Can’t live with ’em, can’t go to an island of dinosaurs without them, lest there not be perspective characters for children to identify with on the animated series.)

The dinosaur designs in this animated series, which was developed in 1993 shortly after the film was released, were by famed artist William Stout, who once wrote of the project...

This was not going to be a kiddy show (although kids of all ages, including myself, could enjoy it). They wanted the show to be a mature prime time series with top writers and state-of-the-art television animation augmented with quite a bit of CG animation. Universal Cartoon Studios wanted a “graphic novel look” to the series. I came in, showed my portfolio and was hired. We made a trailer to communicate the look and feel of the series, also showing how we would combine computer animation with traditional animation. All we needed was [Steven] Spielberg’s approval.

According to Stout, he heard that Spielberg never even watched the trailer they produced because “he was burnt out on Jurassic Park merchandising and all of the film’s commercial exploitation. So, it never got made.”

That’s too bad; the trailer looks pretty good, especially by the standards of mid-’90s TV animation. (I watched a lot of cartoons in that period and I can say for certain: Most were junk and looked like garbage.) Then again, it’s not like the world is exactly starved for Jurassic Park material, either. If you want a JP cartoon, there are nine seasons of them on Netflix right now.