New movies are coming to streaming this week and every week, at a faster pace than ever before. As always, ScreenCrush has your back, with a weekly guide to the latest releases on streaming (and digital rental or purchse) that deserve your attention. Sit back, relax, and check out what’s coming to a TV or computer (or, sigh, a phone) near you.

Then you’ve got all weekend to watch up with these titles. The theater is still the best, of course, but some weekends you just can’t muster the energy to get off the couch and haul yourself to the multiplex.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can swing into a brand new day with Spider-Man, check out a brand new Netflix movie starring and directed by Ben Affleck, or see Steven Spielberg’s latest sci-fi film about extraterrestrial life in the universe.

If these titles don’t do it for you, you can also check out some other recent streaming releases here. Or just keep scrolling, and see the new movies you can stream or rent on digital at home this weekend.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The biggest movie of 2026 to date makes its debut on premium VOD. Tom Holland’s fourth Spider-Man adventure sees the friendly neighborhood web-slinger struggling with loneliness in a world where no one — including his former best friends — knows he exists. Brand New Day also features appearances from Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, and a mystery villain that is such a big deal that Marvel hid their identity from view right up until the film’s release in theaters.

Where to watch Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango.

Disclosure Day

Steven Spielberg’s career-long fascination with alien life may have reached its conclusion with this sci-fi chase movie about a meteorologist (Emily Blunt) and a hacker (Josh O’Connor) united by a mysterious past and an equally mysterious government agent (a surprisingly terrifying Colin Firth) who will stop at nothing to capture them. The film wasn’t a huge hit in theaters, but I suspect it will find an audience on streaming. My hot take is this Spielberg guy is pretty good at directing.

Where to watch Disclosure Day: Peacock, starting on 10/9.

Animals

Ben Affleck’s first effort as a director since 2023’s Air is a crime thriller about a politician (Affleck) who needs to come up with ransom money after his son is kidnapped. Unfortunately, all of his funds are wrapped up in his latest campaign. Kerry Washington, Gillian Anderson, and Steven Yeun co-star.

Where to watch Animals: Netflix, starting on 10/9.

The Housemaid

One of the biggest surprise hits of 2025 comes to HBO Max this week, with Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried co-starring in this thriller (lotta thrillers on streaming, huh?) about a woman who becomes the maid to a wealthy family. The film’s got plenty of twists, including the fact that it was directed by Paul Feig, who got his start creating comedy shows like Freaks & Geeks and then directed Bridesmaids and a bunch of other Melissa McCarthy films, but has gradually shifted toward darker material with stuff like this and A Simple Favor.

Where to watch The Housemaid: HBO Max, starting on 10/9.

Who Is Martin Mull?

The life and career (and secret passions) of actor and comedian Martin Mull are the subject of this Netflix documentary co-directed by the late, great comic Bob Saget.

Where to watch Who Is Martin Mull?: Netflix.