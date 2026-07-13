Jurassic Park star Sam Neill has died.

In a statement on Instagram, his family wrote “It is with immense sadness that the whānau [family] of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney, Australia. Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterized his whole life. The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care. More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss.”

The New Zealand actor had a long career in film and television but will remain best known as paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant in Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park. Neill reprised the role in Jurassic Park III and the recent Jurassic World Dominion. Shortly after appearing in Dominion, Neill announced he had been diagnosed with stage 3 angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma but Neill announced earlier this year that he was cancer-free; the announcement notes that he remained “cancer free” when he passed.

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Born in Ireland in 1947 to parents from Ireland and New Zealand, Nigel Neill (he took the name Sam after getting sick of being one of many Nigels in school) grew up in New Zealand. He began acting in college and appeared in his first film in New Zealand in 1971.

His breakthrough international roles both came in 1981. He appeared as the grown son of the devil, Damien, in Omen III: The Finanl Conflict.

He also starred that same year in Possession a strange and shocking domestic horror film about a dysfunctional marriage teetering on the edge of collapse (that also includes squid monsters).

In 1990, Neill played the first officer to Sean Connery’s captain in The Hunt for Red October. Three years later he had a key role in Jane Campion’s Best Picture nominee The Piano; he played the stern husband to Holly Hunter’s Ada McGrath.

But Neill’s signature role will remain Dr. Grant from Jurassic Park. Steven Spielberg wanted Harrison Ford in the role, which could explain the hat Grant wears throughout the franchise. Neill won the part and played it perfectly, making Grant a voice of reason and intelligence. He beautifully portrayed Grant’s slow transformation from grumpy academic to adventurer who risks his life to save Jim Hammond’s grandchildren.

Neill continued working up until his cancer diagnosis; after an experimental treatment turned out to be a success he returned to acting. He’ll be seen in two posthumous releases in 2027, including the next Monsterverse movie, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova.

He leaves behind an incredible body of work — if you haven’t seen Possession, you need to — but he will be sorely missed anyway.