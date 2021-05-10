Venom Is Still ‘Unaware’ Of Spider-Man in ‘Venom 2’

Is Spider-Man going to pop up in Venom: Let There Be Carnage? That’s Spidey fans’ number one question since “Is Spider-Man going to pop up in Venom?” The answer that time was a resounding no — and from the looks of it, the answer is going to be exactly the same this time around.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis broke down the film’s new trailer at IGN, and in doing so, all but said that Spider-Man and Venom aren’t hanging out any time soon, or at least not in his movie. Despite the connections between the characters in Marvel comics — Venom wouldn’t exist without Spidey in the comic books — Serkis says his movie is “treating this very much as it's [Venom’s] own world. The Venom story is his own world.” He added

There are nods and little moments [like the shot of the newspaper the Daily Bugle], of course, but on the whole he's unaware. They are unaware, at this point, of other characters like Spider-Man. So, that's the way we've chosen to play this particular episode of the movie, but, well, we'll wait and see. We'll see what little things you can pick out of it.

Although Serkis doesn’t outright say “Our movie is in no way connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” it basically has to be set in its own fictional world if Venom is “unaware” of Spider-Man’s existence. By this point, everyone in the MCU — much less a journalist/superhero like Eddie Brock — is at least familiar with who that dude is.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is scheduled to open in theaters on September 24, 2021. As for the dream of a Spider-Man/Venom crossover, well there’s always Spider-Man: No Way Home in December.