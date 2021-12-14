Every Spider-Man Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third film in Marvel and Sony’s latest cinematic iteration of the world’s most beloved superhero. It’s also the latest installment in an even bigger universe of franchises (some might say spider-verse of franchises) that have spanned decades, featuring multiple casts, acclaimed directors, and at least one superhero looking up stuff on the internet using Bing. As a wise man once said, with great search power comes a great responsibility to use Bing. (That man, of course, was Bill Gates.)

In honor of Spider-Man: No Way Home — and because I’m a huge Spider-Man nerd who’s always watching these movies whether there’s a newsworthy reason to or not — I decided to rank every Spider-Man feature to date. Although they never played in movie theaters in the states, the trio of films based on the 1970s Spider-Man TV series did get distributed internationally, and they’re widely available online, so they are included. Avengers: Endgame is not included, on the other hand, because Spidey’s only onscreen in it for maybe four minutes and it didn’t seem fair to judge that movie alongside others where he plays a key role. (I also didn’t include the two Venom movies because there’s almost no trace of Spider-Man in those, but I reserve the right to retroactively include them in future iterations of this list if further sequels warrant it.)

So here they are, from the least sensational to the most amazing (though not the most Amazing, because, well, those movies were not the best) — every Spider-Man movie ranked, starting with...

