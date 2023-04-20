Sony’s Spider-Man Movies Coming to Disney+

While Spider-Man is Marvel’s most famous characters, his movie rights are still controlled by Sony, who have been producing Spidey movies every few years since 2002. Marvel and Sony now have a deal to share the character onscreen, and that allows Tom Holland’s Peter Parker to make Sony movies and occasionally pop up in Marvel Cinematic Universe crossovers like Avengers: Endgame.

Until now, only those MCU Spidey movies were available on Disney’s streaming service, Disney+ along with the rest of Marvel’s movies. That changes this week, though, as Disney+ is getting many of Sony’s Spider-Man films for the first time. Here are the Wall-Crawler movies that will be coming to Disney’s streaming service, along with their premiere dates:

Spider-Man (2002) - April 21

- April 21 Spider-Man 2 (2004) - April 21

- April 21 Spider-Man 3 (2007) - April 21

- April 21 The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) - April 21

- April 21 Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) - May 12

- May 12 Venom (2018) - May 12

The Sony Spider-Man films not included on Disney+ (at least as of now) are The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and the second and third Tom Holland films, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home, along with the Venom sequel Let There Be Carnage (and, if you want to get really technical about it, Jared Leto’s Morbius). Disney did note that “additional titles from Sony Pictures’ film and television library are expected to premiere on Disney+ in the U.S. later this year” so perhaps those other Spider-Man (and Venom [and Morbius]) movies will get added at a later date.

With these additions, there are only a handful of MCU movies not on Disney+ at present. As of this writing you can watch any Marvel Cinematic Universe movie on that service except The Incredible Hulk, Spider-Man: Far From Home and No Way Home, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will be there eventually. (It just became available on Digital HD as of this week.)

