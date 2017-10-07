Walking Dead and Fear bosses have been asked repeatedly for a crossover, no matter how little sense it makes, and producers are finally sick of it. Robert Kirkman confirms the two series will at last establish a curious connection in the coming seasons.

Kirkman announced the news early into Saturday’s New York Comic-Con panel, offering little beyond “There are two Walking Dead shows. One character is going to go from one show that I will not name and appear on another show that I will not name.” The two series have been plagued with crossover questions for years, even as Fear takes place closer to the outset of the zombie apocalypse (oh, and thousands of miles away).

The most likely scenario involves a Fear character somehow making their way cross-country and running afoul of Rick’s group years later, but it’s equally plausible someone from the main series gets their backstory fleshed out on Fear. Worth noting; Fear might also feature a major time-jump to bring the series closer in line with the original, which itself is likely to move another few years ahead in Season 8.

Not only that, but Fear will get something of a creative overhaul in its fourth season, as Dead boss Scott Gimple will oversee new Fear showrunners Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss. We’ll see if upcoming episodes of either clear things up, but should Fear The Walking Dead fear The Walking Dead?