‘Halloween Ends’ to Premiere in Theaters and on Peacock

People love watching a horror movie with a group of rowdy, screaming fans on a packed Friday night screening. But maybe that’s not your cup of tea. Maybe you prefer to watch a horror movie home, alone, with all the lights turned on, so you feel a little more secure and nobody can see you covering your eyes in mortal terror.

However you want to watch Halloween Ends this fall, it will be up to you. Franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis announced today that the movie will be available simultaneously in theaters and on streaming. The decision replicates the approach that Universal took with the previous sequel, Halloween Kills, which was also released in theaters and on Peacock on the same day.

Here is Curtis announcing the news, and also calling playing Halloween hero Laurie Strode “the honor of my life.” Halloween Kills marks her seventh (and supposedly final) time as the character.

There is also a new poster for the film...

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

This is Laurie Strode’s last stand. After 45 years, the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history reaches its epic, terrifying conclusion as Laurie Strode faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before. Only one of them will survive. Icon Jamie Lee Curtis returns for the last time as Laurie Strode, horror’s first “final girl” and the role that launched Curtis’ career.

Halloween Ends premieres in theaters and on Peacock on October 14.

