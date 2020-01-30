CBS All Access has shared the premiere of Star Trek: Picard to YouTube for free streaming. That’s right, all 46 minutes of it. Is this a dream? For Trekkers without CBS All Access, it sure feels like it. Patrick Stewart’s performance in the reboot has been garnering praise from critics everywhere, which is enough to make one curious at the very least. Now you don’t have to shell out the $5.99 a month to get a taste of the brand new Star Trek series.

It’s an incredibly smart move on CBS’ part — nothing gets you hooked like a free sample. And rather than offer a complimentary trial period like Netflix or Showtime, CBS All Access is simply putting its most impressive content right in front of your face. The first episode of Star Trek: Picard might just be enough to convince you to subscribe to the streaming platform, if you haven’t already. Then again, if you already pay for Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Showtime, and HBO (or at least like, three of these), adding CBS All Access to the bill might just be too much.

Regardless, the time to watch Star Trek: Picard’s stunning debut is now. The video starts with a reminder that the episode will only be available “for a limited time,” although it’s not specified just how long that will be. Better not take any chances and watch it today... y’know, just in case.