Nintendo fans: Now you can watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie without leaving the comfort of your couch, or having to remove your Switch from its dock. After a very successful run in theaters, the film — which is still the highest grossing picture of 2023 so far — is now available on Peacock.

The film stars Chris Pratt as Mario and Charlie Day as Luigi, two humble Italian plumbers from the cartoonish streets of Brooklyn. They investigate a mysterious plumbing problem and wind up sucked down a pipe into the Mushroom Kingdom, where they team up with Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) to defeat the evil Bowser (Jack Black, who steals the entire movie). With vibrant colors and appealing 3D animation, the movie was a very different experience from the original Super Mario Bros. movie from the early 1990s, which was live-action and bore little resemblance to the classic Nintendo side scrollers.

The new film had a much different outcome at the box office as well. While the ’90s Super Mario Bros. got stomped at the box office by Jurassic Park, this new movie grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide. Even in the midst of a pretty strong summer blockbuster season, nothing else has even come close to that number. (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in second place for the year with $845 million, with Barbie not far behind with $811 million to date.)

The future of the franchise is still unclear (and probably will be at least as long as the Hollywood strikes continue) but a sequel seems all but inevitable at this point. While you wait for its official announcement, you can watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie on and endless loop on Peacock right here.

