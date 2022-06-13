There Is Now a 24-Hour Transformers TV Channel

Autobots, transform and roll out!

(To Pluto TV.)

If you can’t get enough of trucks that can turn into robots and vice versa, then you need to fire up Pluto, the free, ad-supported streaming service. They just debuted the first ever Transformers streaming channel. It’s already up and running; as I’m writing this, Bumblebee is fighting with Windblade in the middle of the desert.

The official press release calls Transformers TV “the first dedicated TRANSFORMERS streaming channel with “24/7 continuous live programming.” They boast that the channel has over “200 hours of content” including episodes of Transformers: Prime, Transformers: Robots in Disguise, and Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures.

If you haven’t used Pluto before, its set up like a cross between a streaming service and a cable channel package. From their main menu you can pick from dozens of live channels which are grouped around themes like action, drama, comedy, sports, news, and so on, or you can watch selections from their movie and TV library on demand. Transformers is not the first show to get a dedicated Pluto channel; they also have 24/7 channels for The Love Boat, Family Ties, Three’s Company, The Addams Family, Johnny Carson, Mission: Impossible, Gunsmoke, Iron Chef, Doctor Who, Jersey Shore, Bar Rescue, Survivor, Hell’s Kitchen, Fear Factor, CSI, Cops, Unsolved Mysteries, and Mystery Science Theater 3000.

But do any of those other channels have Volkswagen Beetles that can become wise-cracking robots? No. No they do not.

Pluto is available on the web, and can also be found in app form on many mobile and smart TV devices. The next Transformers movie, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, is currently scheduled to open exclusively in theaters on June 9, 2023.

